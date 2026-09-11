Magnesium Prices See Volatility Amid Coal Cost Fluctuations, Demand Weakness Persist

Maintenance Drives Supply Convergence, Magnesium Market Inventory Diverges Weakly [SMM Magnesium Weekly Data]
[Maintenance Drives Supply Contraction, Magnesium Market Inventory Diverges with Weakness] This week, domestic primary magnesium enterprise operating rates pulled back, with multiple smelters initiating maintenance and production cuts. Short-term raw material supply contracted somewhat, and production is expected to remain at low levels going forward. Inventory showed clear divergence, with smelter plant inventory edging higher. Despite maintenance reducing output, suppliers in the market dumped goods at low prices, and procurement orders flowed more toward circulating social inventory, causing passive inventory buildup at plants. Social inventory shifted to destocking, as traders took advantage of market conditions to clear earlier low-priced stockpiles. Downstream buyers exhibited notable fear of high prices, with procurement limited to rigid demand and no concentrated stockpiling activity. The continuous release of low-priced supply weighed on prices, compounded by the market's rush to buy amid continuous price rise and hold back amid price downturn mentality, leaving magnesium prices under pressure in the short term.