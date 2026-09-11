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Longbai Group Raises Titanium Dioxide Prices by RMB 700/ton in China, USD 100/ton Globally from Sept 11

Published: Sep 11, 2026 16:45
Source: SMM
【SMM Titanium Flash】Longbai Group has issued a price adjustment notice, deciding to increase the prices of all Xuelian@ titanium dioxide products based on the current contract from September 11, 2026. The domestic market will see a price increase of RMB 700 per ton on the current basis, while the international market will see a price increase of USD 100 per ton on the current basis. This round of proactive price increase by leading enterprises is not only a signal of market improvement but also effectively boosts market confidence. We will continue to track the implementation of actual orders and the follow-up price increases by other manufacturers.

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