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[Yonggang September Period 2 Ten-Day Pricing]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 16:34
Yonggang's September 2026 Period 2 construction steel price adjustment: rebar and wire rod prices both remained unchanged; current rebar price is 3,450 yuan/mt, common wire rod is 3,700 yuan/mt, and coiled rebar is 3,700 yuan/mt; for September Period 1, rebar rebates are 120 yuan/mt and wire rod rebates are 155 yuan/mt; this period's monthly discount rates for electronic bank acceptance bills are 0.47‰ for Class I and II banks, 0.57‰ for provincial city commercial banks, and 0.77‰ for Class III and IV banks.

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