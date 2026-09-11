[SMM Analysis] China's stainless futures cost floor starts sliding

China's stainless steel futures extended their slide to a fresh seven-month low this week, and the composition of the decline matters as much as its size. The benchmark SHFE contract settled at RMB 13,670/mt (about $2,034/mt) on Friday, down RMB 200/mt (roughly $30/mt), or 1.44%, from the prior Friday — the weakest level since February. More significant for anyone modelling a floor under this market: nickel input costs are now falling considerably faster than the finished product, meaning the cost support that has been holding prices up is itself moving lower.

A week that gave up its only rally in a single session

The contract opened Monday at RMB 13,895/mt (about $2,068/mt) and ground lower for two sessions to RMB 13,715/mt (about $2,041/mt) by Wednesday. Thursday brought a recovery to RMB 13,860/mt (about $2,063/mt) — the week's only meaningful bounce — before Friday erased it entirely with a 190 RMB/mt single-day drop, the largest of the week. With the traditional September–October demand season now formally underway and no recovery in sight, expectations of a rebound have collapsed and bearish sentiment is being released in concentrated fashion.

A triple-strength jobs print reversed last week's picture

US August non-farm payrolls added 162,000 jobs — close to triple the consensus forecast — with June and July revised up by a combined 55,000. That stands in sharp contrast to the preliminary benchmark revision of -79,000 released the week before, and suggests labour market resilience well beyond what markets had priced. Fed hike expectations rose accordingly.

Fed commentary reinforced the shift. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said both economic data and corporate feedback indicate current monetary policy is not restrictive, inflation remains too high, and action is required. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said inflation is under control and that a hike is genuinely on the table. Cutting against this, President Trump pressured the Fed publicly, saying the US would halt trade with many countries if rates aren't cut and arguing the US should maintain the world's lowest rates — deepening the divergence in views on the policy path.

There was notable movement in official flows as well: Norway's sovereign wealth fund is reportedly trimming roughly $80 billion of US Treasury holdings, and France repatriated its entire national gold reserve. Rising rate expectations directly compress valuations across dollar-denominated base metals, and this was the primary external pressure on the contract this week.

Hormuz risk persisted, though transits are recovering

Iran said it will declare an "exclusion zone" in the Strait of Hormuz within days, extending from the US naval blockade line into parts of the Persian Gulf, while simultaneously announcing that its vessel-transit agreement with Oman "will be signed within days." The Revolutionary Guard claimed strikes on a US carrier and destroyer, explosions were reported near Iran's Kharg Island with an Iranian tanker hit by missile fire, and Saudi Aramco facilities were struck again.

Actual traffic has partially normalised — UKMTO reported 59 vessels transited the Strait over a 48-hour window. On supply, OPEC+ held October output unchanged, Iraq raised export capacity above 3 million barrels per day, and Ukraine struck multiple Russian refining and processing facilities.

One item deserves attention for anyone modelling export logistics: the Panama Canal warned it may cut daily transits from 32 to 27, which would add to global shipping costs and could disrupt stainless export flows.

Chinese policy support continued, but transmission remains pending

The People's Bank of China conducted a RMB 500 billion (about $74.4 billion) outright reverse repo on Monday and continued adding to gold reserves in August, setting a monthly record for the current accumulation cycle. The Ministry of Finance will issue special treasury bonds to support a RMB 360 billion (about $53.6 billion) capital injection into eight central financial institutions.

On the industrial side, two ministries issued guidance requiring automakers to standardise supplier payment terms and optimise payment cycles — relevant to upstream auto-chain suppliers, including stainless component makers, whose cash flow position should improve. August logistics demand continued expanding, and the NDRC arranged to increase Xinjiang coal transport volumes. None of this fed through to spot prices this week.

Rigid demand stayed absent and mills stopped defending prices

Downstream users made no concentrated restocking moves, maintaining as-needed purchasing throughout, and material cleared slowly. Under the combined weight of a falling futures market and demand that undershot expectations, Chinese mills continued to loosen their price defence, with guidance prices and trader-agent quotes cut in succession.

Traders are now driving the market's rhythm — actively shipping to cut inventory, with little appetite to buy. End-user bids stayed cautious, enquiries and transactions remained subdued, and the spot market's weakness was pronounced.

Inventory flat, but mills have finally started cutting schedules

One development worth flagging: mills have begun reducing forward production schedules, easing incremental supply pressure. This is the first substantive supply-side adjustment in roughly a month, and it's the main thing that could change the balance from here.

It hasn't yet. Rigid demand remains weak, the supply-demand mismatch persists, and clearance efficiency has not improved. SMM's weekly data put 300-series social inventory at 585,000 mt on September 10, up 3,000 mt from 582,000 mt the prior week — a 0.52% increase. Last week's modest drawdown did not carry through, confirming the earlier read that it came from warrant outflow rather than consumption and was never trend-forming.

The cost floor is now moving down too

This is the week's most consequential shift. Finished products and raw materials both fell, but NPI dropped from RMB 1,110/nickel point (about $165) on Monday to RMB 1,085/nickel point (about $161) on Friday — a 2.60% week-on-week decline against RMB 1,114 the prior Friday. That is well beyond the finished contract's 1.44% fall, and marks the second consecutive week in which raw materials have declined faster, with the gap widening from 0.25 to 1.16 percentage points. High-carbon ferrochrome's weekly average, last published for the week ended September 4, came in at RMB 7,900 per 50mt basis ton (about $1,176), down RMB 10.

Because inputs fell further than output, the degree of margin inversion did not worsen this week. But the industry remains loss-making, and the more important point is directional: NPI has fallen 3.6% over two weeks and 4.9% from its August 4 high, with September alone accounting for RMB 41. Cost support can only provide a weak floor when the floor itself is descending — and it is not going to drive any recovery in futures or spot prices.

Outlook

The week combined collapsed peak-season expectations, weak rigid demand, a futures breakdown to new lows, spot prices following, flat inventory, and sustained margin inversion. Near term, the failure of September demand to recover and the spread of bearish sentiment remain the core negatives, and the weak, range-bound pattern looks difficult to reverse.

The standard reassurance — that cost support limits the downside — needs qualifying this week. With NPI down 3.6% in two weeks, the absolute level of that support is falling in step with prices, which makes it a weaker constraint than in previous cycles. Worth tracking from here: how firmly and durably mills execute the production cuts they've announced, whether peak-season demand simply arrives late, whether the raw material decline stabilises, the pace of inventory clearance, and the September FOMC outcome and its transmission into base metals valuations.