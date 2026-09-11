Petroleum Coke Prices Continue to Climb in Shandong, Mixed Trends in Other Regions

SHFE Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrant Volume Rises Slightly to 23,104 mt on September 11

[SMM Flash] SHFE data shows that on September 11, the total registered warrant volume for cast aluminum alloy was 23,104 mt, an increase of 1 mt from the previous trading day. Specifically, the total registered volume in Shanghai was 1,625 mt, an increase of 0 mt from the previous trading day; in Guangdong, it was 1,462 mt, a decrease of 29 mt; in Jiangsu, it was 7,206 mt, an increase of 60 mt; in Zhejiang, it was 10,374 mt, an increase of 149 mt; in Chongqing, it was 2,165 mt, an increase of 0 mt; and in Sichuan, it was 269 mt, a decrease of 90 mt.