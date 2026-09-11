Pan Global Reports Platinum-Palladium Mineralisation at Spain's Cármenes Project

[SMM Flash] Pan Global Resources has reported additional drilling results from its 100%-owned Cármenes Project in northern Spain, identifying platinum and palladium within a broader gold-copper-nickel-cobalt mineralised system. Hole PVD15 intersected 15 m grading 3.90 g/t gold, 0.04% copper, 0.11% nickel and 0.12% cobalt from surface, including an 8 m interval grading 0.50 g/t platinum and 0.28 g/t palladium. Within this interval, one metre returned 1.39 g/t platinum and 0.74 g/t palladium, equivalent to 2.13 g/t Pt+Pd.

The mineralisation extends beyond the historical Providencia mine workings and remains open along strike and at depth, according to the company. The results provide further evidence of PGM mineralisation within the Cármenes polymetallic system and could potentially add platinum and palladium credits to the project's mineral inventory. However, the reported intersections are exploration results and do not represent a Mineral Resource, reserve or future production estimate.