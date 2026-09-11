Petroleum Coke Prices Continue to Climb in Shandong, Mixed Trends in Other Regions

[SMM Aluminum Flash] On September 11, petroleum coke prices continued to rise. The latest SMM data showed that the spot price index for No.1 petroleum coke in north-east China was recorded at 4,635.46 yuan/mt, flat WoW; the spot price index for No.2 petroleum coke in Shandong was recorded at 4,354.42 yuan/mt, up 1.16% WoW; the spot price index for No.3 petroleum coke in Shandong was recorded at 3,890.35 yuan/mt, up 1.88% WoW; the spot price index for No.4 petroleum coke in Shandong was recorded at 2,319.16 yuan/mt, up 0.66% WoW; and the spot price index for No.3 petroleum coke in the northwest was recorded at 4,202.47 yuan/mt, flat WoW.