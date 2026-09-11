logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SHFE Aluminum Futures Warrants Drop 30.05% Over Past Month

Published: Sep 11, 2026 16:20
[SMM Aluminum Flash] On September 11, SHFE aluminum futures warrants registered 212,073 mt, down 1,526 mt from the previous trading day. Over the past week, SHFE aluminum futures warrants fell by a cumulative 11,644 mt, a decline of 5.20%. Over the past month, SHFE aluminum futures warrants dropped by a cumulative 91,095 mt, a decrease of 30.05%.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
EGA Acquires 80% Stake in Eco Green, Boosting European Recycling Presence
1 hour ago
EGA Acquires 80% Stake in Eco Green, Boosting European Recycling Presence
Read More
EGA Acquires 80% Stake in Eco Green, Boosting European Recycling Presence
EGA Acquires 80% Stake in Eco Green, Boosting European Recycling Presence
Acquisition lifts EGA’s aluminium recycling capacity to more than 400,000 tonnes/year globally
1 hour ago
"Lithium Battery Scrap Procurement Dips in August, LFP and LCO Prices Decline [SMM Analysis]"
3 hours ago
"Lithium Battery Scrap Procurement Dips in August, LFP and LCO Prices Decline [SMM Analysis]"
Read More
"Lithium Battery Scrap Procurement Dips in August, LFP and LCO Prices Decline [SMM Analysis]"
"Lithium Battery Scrap Procurement Dips in August, LFP and LCO Prices Decline [SMM Analysis]"
In September, overall prices in the scrap battery cell market on the lithium battery recycling side showed a downward trend.
3 hours ago
Petroleum Coke Prices Continue to Climb in Shandong, Mixed Trends in Other Regions
4 hours ago
Petroleum Coke Prices Continue to Climb in Shandong, Mixed Trends in Other Regions
Read More
Petroleum Coke Prices Continue to Climb in Shandong, Mixed Trends in Other Regions
Petroleum Coke Prices Continue to Climb in Shandong, Mixed Trends in Other Regions
[SMM Aluminum Flash] On September 11, petroleum coke prices continued to rise. The latest SMM data showed that the spot price index for No.1 petroleum coke in north-east China was recorded at 4,635.46 yuan/mt, flat WoW; the spot price index for No.2 petroleum coke in Shandong was recorded at 4,354.42 yuan/mt, up 1.16% WoW; the spot price index for No.3 petroleum coke in Shandong was recorded at 3,890.35 yuan/mt, up 1.88% WoW; the spot price index for No.4 petroleum coke in Shandong was recorded at 2,319.16 yuan/mt, up 0.66% WoW; and the spot price index for No.3 petroleum coke in the northwest was recorded at 4,202.47 yuan/mt, flat WoW.
4 hours ago
Related News
news
EGA Acquires 80% Stake in Eco Green, Boosting European Recycling Presence
Sep 11, 2026 19:42
news
"Lithium Battery Scrap Procurement Dips in August, LFP and LCO Prices Decline [SMM Analysis]"
Sep 11, 2026 17:43
news
Petroleum Coke Prices Continue to Climb in Shandong, Mixed Trends in Other Regions
Sep 11, 2026 16:28
news
SHFE Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrant Volume Rises Slightly to 23,104 mt on September 11
Sep 11, 2026 16:26