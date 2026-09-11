[Acciaierie d’Italia Hot-End Shutdown Decision Remains Pending as September 16 Deadline Nears]

Milan’s Court of Appeal has reserved its decision on a request by Acciaierie d’Italia and Ilva in Extraordinary Administration to urgently suspend enforcement of an earlier order requiring the shutdown of the hot-end operations at the Taranto steelworks. The underlying court order, confirmed in July, requires hot-end activities to be halted by October 28, but the latest hearing did not produce an immediate ruling on whether implementation of that order will be suspended. The timing is becoming increasingly critical for the plant. According to statements made following the hearing, Acciaierie d’Italia has indicated that September 16 represents the operational point of no return for beginning the shutdown process, as once procedures to switch off the hot-end facilities are initiated, reversing them would become extremely difficult. Lawyers involved in the case said they expect the court to issue its decision before that date. The situation therefore remains a significant supply-risk factor for the Italian steel market, particularly as the Taranto works is a major source of domestic flat-steel feedstock. However, no new court decision has yet ordered, prevented or suspended the shutdown. The key near-term development will be the Court of Appeal’s ruling on the suspension request ahead of the September 16 operational deadline.