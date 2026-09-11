logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Wait-and-see sentiment among cable end-users remained strong, and cable operating rates were under pressure during the week [SMM Wire and Cable Market Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 15:57

This week (September 4–September 10), the operating rate of SMM copper wire and cable enterprises recorded 63.71%, down 2.93 percentage points WoW and down 3.91 percentage points YoY. During the week, copper prices fluctuated at highs overall, continuing to suppress the release of downstream orders. Although copper prices fell intraday, absolute price levels remained in a high range. Combined with overall weak downstream consumption, end-user wait-and-see sentiment was strong, and no batch orders were released. On the inventory side, high copper prices weakened the willingness of wire and cable enterprises to stockpile raw materials, with days of raw material inventories down 2.93% WoW. Sluggish end-use demand and insufficient willingness to pick up goods drove days of finished product inventories up 2.63% WoW. Looking ahead to next week (September 11–September 17), end-user clients, to avoid downside price risks, tend to wait for a slight rebound in copper prices before making just-in-time procurement. SMM expects the operating rate of copper wire and cable to continue to edge down 0.3 percentage points WoW to 63.41% next week, down 2.43 percentage points YoY. If copper prices see a slight rebound, the operating rate may outperform current expectations, and subsequent copper price changes warrant close tracking.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Copper Prices Pull Back Sharply After Hitting Record High as Tariff Expectations Cool, Breaking Tight Supply Trade [SMM Macro Weekly Review]
3 hours ago
Copper Prices Pull Back Sharply After Hitting Record High as Tariff Expectations Cool, Breaking Tight Supply Trade [SMM Macro Weekly Review]
Read More
Copper Prices Pull Back Sharply After Hitting Record High as Tariff Expectations Cool, Breaking Tight Supply Trade [SMM Macro Weekly Review]
Copper Prices Pull Back Sharply After Hitting Record High as Tariff Expectations Cool, Breaking Tight Supply Trade [SMM Macro Weekly Review]
3 hours ago
Copper Rod Operating Rate May Rebound as Lower Prices Boost Downstream Activity
4 hours ago
Copper Rod Operating Rate May Rebound as Lower Prices Boost Downstream Activity
Read More
Copper Rod Operating Rate May Rebound as Lower Prices Boost Downstream Activity
Copper Rod Operating Rate May Rebound as Lower Prices Boost Downstream Activity
[SMM Copper Cathode Rod Flash] Due to weak new order continuity, SMM expects the operating rate of copper cathode rod enterprises to increase by 0.95 percentage points WoW next week. However, copper prices fell sharply in Thursday's night session, and the lower price center boosted downstream pricing activity, creating the possibility that next week's operating rate may rebound beyond expectations.
4 hours ago
Copper Cathode Rod Inventories Diverge: Raw Materials Down, Finished Products Up Amid High Prices
4 hours ago
Copper Cathode Rod Inventories Diverge: Raw Materials Down, Finished Products Up Amid High Prices
Read More
Copper Cathode Rod Inventories Diverge: Raw Materials Down, Finished Products Up Amid High Prices
Copper Cathode Rod Inventories Diverge: Raw Materials Down, Finished Products Up Amid High Prices
[SMM Copper Cathode Rod Flash] Copper cathode rod enterprises' inventories showed a divergent pattern. Amid high copper prices and high premiums, enterprises only restocked as needed, with raw material inventories down MoM; downstream cargo pick-up slowed down, with finished product inventories up MoM.
4 hours ago
Related News
news
Copper Prices Pull Back Sharply After Hitting Record High as Tariff Expectations Cool, Breaking Tight Supply Trade [SMM Macro Weekly Review]
Sep 11, 2026 17:34
news
Copper Rod Operating Rate May Rebound as Lower Prices Boost Downstream Activity
Sep 11, 2026 17:13
news
Copper Cathode Rod Inventories Diverge: Raw Materials Down, Finished Products Up Amid High Prices
Sep 11, 2026 17:10
news
Copper Cathode Rod Production Resumes, but Weak Demand and High Prices Dampen Outlook
Sep 11, 2026 17:08
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here