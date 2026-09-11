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SMM Secondary Lead Smelter Weekly Operating Rate (2026.9.4-2026.9.10) [SMM Lead Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 15:41

SMM, September 11:

From September 4 to September 10, 2026, the weekly operating rate of secondary lead across four provinces tracked by SMM stood at 39.5%, down 1.55 percentage points WoW. Operating rates in Henan, Anhui, and Jiangsu remained stable, while the pullback was mainly due to a production halt at a large Inner Mongolia smelter caused by raw material shortages. Looking ahead to next week, with the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays approaching, downstream users are entering a critical period for lead ingot stockpiling. However, secondary refined lead is less competitive compared with primary lead supply, and with scrap battery prices holding firm, smelters have limited willingness to ramp up production. Production at the Inner Mongolia smelter is expected to shrink further compared with this week, and the overall operating rate is expected to continue trending downward.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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