logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Downstream fear of high prices remained strong, spot trades were sluggish during the week [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 15:41
[Downstream Fear of High Prices Prevails, Spot Trades Sluggish This Week]: This week, spot premiums in Shanghai consolidated on a weak note, with the overall weekly average price basically flat WoW. As of this Friday, ordinary domestic brands were quoted at a discount of 30-20 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, while high-priced brand Shuangyan was quoted at a premium of 130 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract.

SMM News on September 11:

      This week, Shanghai spot premiums consolidated on a weak note, with the overall average basically flat WoW versus last week’s weekly average price. As of this Friday, mainstream domestic brands were quoted at a discount of 30-20 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, while the high-priced brand Shuangyan was quoted at a premium of 130 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. During the week, futures zinc prices continued to rise above 27,000 yuan/mt. Elevated prices strongly dampened downstream enterprises’ purchasing sentiment, and downstream players were generally on the sidelines. Overall spot trades were sluggish, and spot premiums remained in the doldrums. Toward the end of the week, futures zinc prices fell sharply, and some downstream players fixed prices on dips, but actual purchases were limited. Spot premiums saw a slight recovery, and spot premiums are expected to consolidate next week.

 

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Australia Reviews Anti-Dumping Duties on Galvanized Steel from India, Malaysia, Vietnam Amid Zinc Concerns
2 hours ago
Australia Reviews Anti-Dumping Duties on Galvanized Steel from India, Malaysia, Vietnam Amid Zinc Concerns
Read More
Australia Reviews Anti-Dumping Duties on Galvanized Steel from India, Malaysia, Vietnam Amid Zinc Concerns
Australia Reviews Anti-Dumping Duties on Galvanized Steel from India, Malaysia, Vietnam Amid Zinc Concerns
On September 9, 2026, Australia initiated its second sunset review of anti-dumping measures on galvanized steel sheet from India, Malaysia and Vietnam, and separately launched a sunset review of countervailing measures on imports from India. The review covers July 2025-June 2026, with the final report expected by February 11, 2027. As galvanized steel is the largest end-use sector for zinc, the measures directly affect export costs and competitiveness, potentially impacting Australia’s domestic zinc demand and supply chain. Maintaining the duties would provide some protection for domestic steel and coating capacity, while termination could increase low-priced imports and affect regional zinc consumption. The final outcome remains subject to the authorities’ determination.
2 hours ago
Limited Ore Offers Persist as Winter Demand Continues, Chinese Smelters Procure Imports Amid Low Treatment Charges
2 hours ago
Limited Ore Offers Persist as Winter Demand Continues, Chinese Smelters Procure Imports Amid Low Treatment Charges
Read More
Limited Ore Offers Persist as Winter Demand Continues, Chinese Smelters Procure Imports Amid Low Treatment Charges
Limited Ore Offers Persist as Winter Demand Continues, Chinese Smelters Procure Imports Amid Low Treatment Charges
Market offers from ore traders remained limited this week, while winter stocking demand persisted. Some Chinese smelters continued to inquire about and procure imported concentrates for Q4, with market treatment charges remaining at low levels.
2 hours ago
Northwest China Zinc Mine Offers September Tender at -RMB 2,800/mt; SMM to Track Treatment Charges
2 hours ago
Northwest China Zinc Mine Offers September Tender at -RMB 2,800/mt; SMM to Track Treatment Charges
Read More
Northwest China Zinc Mine Offers September Tender at -RMB 2,800/mt; SMM to Track Treatment Charges
Northwest China Zinc Mine Offers September Tender at -RMB 2,800/mt; SMM to Track Treatment Charges
According to SMM, a zinc mine in Northwest China offered a September self-pickup tender price of around -RMB 2,800/metal tonne this week. SMM will continue to monitor changes in treatment charges.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
Australia Reviews Anti-Dumping Duties on Galvanized Steel from India, Malaysia, Vietnam Amid Zinc Concerns
Sep 11, 2026 18:30
news
Limited Ore Offers Persist as Winter Demand Continues, Chinese Smelters Procure Imports Amid Low Treatment Charges
Sep 11, 2026 18:30
news
Northwest China Zinc Mine Offers September Tender at -RMB 2,800/mt; SMM to Track Treatment Charges
Sep 11, 2026 18:30
news
Liaoning Hongda Group Breaks Ground on Lead-Zinc Mining Project in Kazakhstan
Sep 11, 2026 18:30
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here