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Zinc Oxide Operating Rates Rise, but Downstream Market Risks Remain [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 15:25
[Zinc oxide operating rates rise, but risks remain ahead] This week, zinc oxide operating rates came in at 55.71%, up 1.82 percentage points WoW. Inventory-wise, zinc prices continued to rise, raw material costs for zinc oxide enterprises were under pressure, purchasing turned more cautious, and raw material inventory pulled back. The rebound in operating rates this week was mainly driven by some large plants gradually ramping up production and releasing capacity......

This week, the zinc oxide operating rate was recorded at 55.71%, up 1.82 percentage points WoW. On the inventory side, zinc prices continued to rise, putting raw material costs for zinc oxide enterprises under pressure. Purchases turned cautious, and raw material inventory pulled back. The rebound in operating rates this week was mainly driven by gradual production ramp-ups and capacity release at some large plants. However, rising raw material prices pushed up production costs, prompting some direct-process zinc oxide producers to slow their production pace. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized zinc oxide enterprises were squeezed by high raw material prices, with sluggish shipments dragging down the overall operating rate. From the end-use demand side, orders at large plants remained relatively stable overall, with some enterprises reporting improving demand for feed-grade zinc oxide recently. Looking ahead to next week, zinc oxide enterprise operating rates are expected to fluctuate around 55.79%.

 

  

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Zinc Oxide Operating Rates Rise, but Downstream Market Risks Remain [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)