High Prices Weaken Market Transactions; Spot Premiums Decline [SMM Guangdong Spot Weekly Review]

This week, premiums in the Guangdong region fell by 10 yuan/mt WoW. As of this Friday, mainstream #0 zinc in Guangdong was quoted at a discount of 80-50 yuan/mt against the market. During the week, the zinc ingot price center continued to climb, breaking through 27,000 yuan/mt. The Guangdong spot market saw sluggish trading, with quotes present but few deals concluded. At the end of the week, zinc prices pulled back, prompting more end-users to fix prices, and the market recovered somewhat. Overall, current zinc prices remain high, still dampening downstream purchasing interest. Coupled with the contract rollover for quotes in Guangdong next week, premiums are expected to continue fluctuating in discount territory.