[SMM Middle East Weekly Review] Logistics Risks Weigh; Gulf Import Billet Elevated, North Africa Diverges

Price volatility in the Middle East was limited this week, with market tensions focused primarily on logistics and costs. In the UAE, ECAS-certified Asian billet landed at approximately 530 USD/tonne CFR (with contracts including Strait of Hormuz rerouting clauses). Domestic billet in Saudi Arabia and Oman was priced at 645 USD/tonne DEL, with prompt cargoes commanding a premium of 15–20 USD/tonne, as war risk insurance and rerouting expenses continued to inflate landed costs. Emirates Steel maintained its September rebar ex-works price unchanged. North Africa displayed clear divergence: Egypt's domestic rebar price stood at 30,000 EGP/tonne (incl. VAT, equivalent to roughly 587 USD/tonne EXW excl. VAT), up 300 EGP/tonne for the month, while rebar import offers from Türkiye stood at 590 USD/tonne FOB, marking a weekly increase of 10 USD/tonne. Meanwhile, Algeria's domestic rebar was quoted at 118,000–120,000 DZD/tonne EXW (902 USD/tonne EXW). In terms of trade flows, Chinese billet exports to the UAE have plummeted by 1.42 million tonnes year-on-year so far this year, with some volumes being rerouted through Oman (which saw a YoY increase of 380,000 tonnes), signaling an ongoing restructuring of Gulf import channels. Iranian resources were previously offered at around 415 USD/tonne FOB, but no new quotes emerged this week.

Looking ahead to next week, rising Turkish offers will elevate North African import costs, while the Gulf region will track the upward shift in Asian billet quotes. However, flat end-user demand will cap potential gains, keeping the overall market in a range-bound posture.