SMM Silver Express: Hong Kong Spot Premium Narrows to $0.18-0.10/oz Discount

Amigo Resources Reports PGM Values of Up to 7.07 ppm in Tanzania Processing Testwork​

[SMM Flash] Amigo Resources reported independent laboratory results from selected Tanzanian material showing combined PGM values of 6.94–7.07 ppm, alongside residual gold values of 3.27–3.47 ppm. The company said it is assessing the integration of proprietary PGM concentration technology into its processing flowsheets to target recovery from gravity tailings and other residual material. Amigo is also evaluating a pyrometallurgical copper-matte treatment route and has mobilised a small-scale furnace for further testwork.​ The programme could potentially establish PGMs as a recoverable by-product from Amigo's Tanzanian polymetallic material if subsequent metallurgical work demonstrates viable recoveries. However, the reported grades relate to selected test material and processing studies and do not constitute a compliant Mineral Resource, reserve or evidence of commercial-scale PGM production. Further metallurgical testing will therefore be important in determining whether the reported PGM content can translate into an economically recoverable product stream.