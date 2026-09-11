logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Dollar Index Rises, Treasury Yields Hit Three-Year Highs

Published: Sep 11, 2026 13:28
[SMM Precious Metal Express] The dollar index rose 0.28% to 99.08, while the 10-year Treasury yield gained nearly 12bp to 4.967%, hitting a fresh three-year high, and the 2-year yield climbed over 15bp to 4.594%.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Precious Metals Remain Range-Bound as Macro Enters Key Validation Window [SMM Precious Metals Macro Analysis]
3 hours ago
Precious Metals Remain Range-Bound as Macro Enters Key Validation Window [SMM Precious Metals Macro Analysis]
Read More
Precious Metals Remain Range-Bound as Macro Enters Key Validation Window [SMM Precious Metals Macro Analysis]
Precious Metals Remain Range-Bound as Macro Enters Key Validation Window [SMM Precious Metals Macro Analysis]
3 hours ago
Amigo Resources Reports PGM Values of Up to 7.07 ppm in Tanzania Processing Testwork​
4 hours ago
Amigo Resources Reports PGM Values of Up to 7.07 ppm in Tanzania Processing Testwork​
Read More
Amigo Resources Reports PGM Values of Up to 7.07 ppm in Tanzania Processing Testwork​
Amigo Resources Reports PGM Values of Up to 7.07 ppm in Tanzania Processing Testwork​
[SMM Flash] Amigo Resources reported independent laboratory results from selected Tanzanian material showing combined PGM values of 6.94–7.07 ppm, alongside residual gold values of 3.27–3.47 ppm. The company said it is assessing the integration of proprietary PGM concentration technology into its processing flowsheets to target recovery from gravity tailings and other residual material. Amigo is also evaluating a pyrometallurgical copper-matte treatment route and has mobilised a small-scale furnace for further testwork.​ The programme could potentially establish PGMs as a recoverable by-product from Amigo's Tanzanian polymetallic material if subsequent metallurgical work demonstrates viable recoveries. However, the reported grades relate to selected test material and processing studies and do not constitute a compliant Mineral Resource, reserve or evidence of commercial-scale PGM production. Further metallurgical testing will therefore be important in determining whether the reported PGM content can translate into an economically recoverable product stream.
4 hours ago
Pan Global Reports Platinum-Palladium Mineralisation at Spain's Cármenes Project
4 hours ago
Pan Global Reports Platinum-Palladium Mineralisation at Spain's Cármenes Project
Read More
Pan Global Reports Platinum-Palladium Mineralisation at Spain's Cármenes Project
Pan Global Reports Platinum-Palladium Mineralisation at Spain's Cármenes Project
[SMM Flash] Pan Global Resources has reported additional drilling results from its 100%-owned Cármenes Project in northern Spain, identifying platinum and palladium within a broader gold-copper-nickel-cobalt mineralised system. Hole PVD15 intersected 15 m grading 3.90 g/t gold, 0.04% copper, 0.11% nickel and 0.12% cobalt from surface, including an 8 m interval grading 0.50 g/t platinum and 0.28 g/t palladium. Within this interval, one metre returned 1.39 g/t platinum and 0.74 g/t palladium, equivalent to 2.13 g/t Pt+Pd. The mineralisation extends beyond the historical Providencia mine workings and remains open along strike and at depth, according to the company. The results provide further evidence of PGM mineralisation within the Cármenes polymetallic system and could potentially add platinum and palladium credits to the project's mineral inventory. However, the reported intersections are exploration results and do not represent a Mineral Resource, reserve or future production estimate.
4 hours ago
Related News
news
Precious Metals Remain Range-Bound as Macro Enters Key Validation Window [SMM Precious Metals Macro Analysis]
Sep 11, 2026 17:43
news
Amigo Resources Reports PGM Values of Up to 7.07 ppm in Tanzania Processing Testwork​
Sep 11, 2026 16:30
news
Pan Global Reports Platinum-Palladium Mineralisation at Spain's Cármenes Project
Sep 11, 2026 16:15
news
Platinum Heads for Weekly Loss After Sharp Rally Reverses, Palladium Also Weaker
Sep 11, 2026 16:03
[SMM Precious Metal Express] The dollar index rose 0.28% to 99.08, whi - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)