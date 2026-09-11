Magnesium Prices See Volatility Amid Coal Cost Fluctuations, Demand Weakness Persist

【SMM Magnesium Weekly Review】 This week, the supply structure of dolomite sources has diverged: high-quality local ore sources in Wutai remain persistently tight, and enterprises have procured from other provinces for replenishment, resulting in overall sufficient supply and stable prices. Driven by sharp fluctuations in coal prices, magnesium ingots in major production regions saw a trend of first rising then falling: at the start of the week, raw material hikes pushed magnesium prices to a peak, but downstream customers reduced purchases out of fear of high prices; coupled with the subsequent decline in coal prices, magnesium ingots gave back all their earlier gains. Foreign trade FOB quotations edged down slightly along with domestic prices, overseas orders fell short of expectations, the "Golden September and Silver October" demand failed to materialize, and traders showed strong wait-and-see sentiment. Downstream magnesium powder and magnesium alloy are under simultaneous pressure: magnesium powder fluctuates in line with magnesium ingots, processing fees are under pressure, and downstream players only maintain inelastic demand; magnesium alloy is in a situation of weak supply but even weaker demand, with die-casting plants seeing declining operating rates, rising inventories and weakening processing fees. On the whole, the magnesium industry chain this week is mainly disturbed by coal costs, with no substantial recovery in terminal demand and a lack of strong support across the industry, maintaining a weak oscillating pattern in the short term.