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Weekly Magnesium Output Falls 4.1% as Raw Material Costs Rise, Plants Undergo Maintenance

Published: Sep 11, 2026 13:15
Source: SMM
【SMM Weekly Magnesium Output Flash Report】From September 4 to September 10, the weekly output of national sample magnesium plants decreased by 4.1% month-on-month, with the weekly operating rate standing at 73.44%. According to research, affected by rising raw material prices that have pushed up production costs, multiple primary magnesium enterprises announced maintenance this week. Among them, three primary magnesium smelting enterprises suspended production for maintenance and two reduced output, leading to a notable decline in magnesium ingot production. It is understood that the maintenance period for manufacturers this week is expected to be around 10 days, and primary magnesium output is projected to remain at a low level and move sideways next week.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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