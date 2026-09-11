[Tata Steel Launches Green Steel Innovation]

Tata Steel Meramandali has launched a first-of-its-kind project in India's steel industry — injecting Coke Oven Gas (COG) directly into Blast Furnace 1. This gas, usually used for power or heating, is now being used as a substitute for fossil fuel inside the furnace. This move supports Tata Steel's goal of reaching Net Zero by 2045. It also lets the blast furnace run on three fuels at once, making operations more flexible and efficient while cutting carbon emissions. The project was made possible with technology partner Paul Wurth-SMS and equipment supplier Kobelco.

The project could benefit India’s steel industry by demonstrating how in-house byproduct gases can replace part of conventional blast-furnace fuel use, lowering emissions, external fuel dependence and operating costs. If replicated by other producers, it could accelerate cleaner and more resource-efficient steelmaking across the country while improving global competitiveness. Lower embedded emissions could reduce CBAM-related costs on Indian steel exports to the EU and improve their competitiveness.