【SMM Copper Spot Flash】

Copper Prices Drop, Stimulating Surge in Downstream Orders and Rigid Demand Release
[SMM Copper Cathode Rod Flash] According to SMM, during the night session on September 10, copper prices pulled back notably from the previous trading day. As the absolute price center moved lower, previously suppressed rigid demand was released in a concentrated manner. Downstream enterprises actively placed price orders starting from the night session, and copper cathode rod enterprises reported a significant surge in new orders. However, to guard against performance risks arising from clients failing to pick up goods in a timely manner, enterprises set differentiated maximum price order volume caps for different clients.