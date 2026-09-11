"Copper Prices Fall as Enameled Wire Orders Increase"

【SMM Copper Spot Flash】

On the night of September 10, SHFE copper prices dropped noticeably from the previous trading day, erasing all gains recorded during the week. The SHFE copper futures contract 2609 generally traded within the range of 109,000 yuan/ton to 109,700 yuan/ton. As the center of gravity of copper prices moved lower, downstream enthusiasm for pricing on a per-unit basis increased significantly. According to SMM, some processing enterprises saw large-scale concentrated pricing during the night session, and the overall pricing volume expanded markedly compared with the previous trading day. Driven by the concentrated pricing, downstream raw material procurement demand was released simultaneously, and inquiries and transactions in the Shanghai electrolytic copper Spot Market during the day improved significantly from the previous trading day.