【SMM Copper Flash】Intraday copper prices fell noticeably from the previous trading day

【SMM Shanghai Copper Spot Market Update】Intraday copper prices fell noticeably from the previous trading day, with the Shanghai copper futures contract 2609 trading largely in the range of 109,000 yuan/ton to 109,700 yuan/ton. As the price center of gravity shifted lower, downstream buying enthusiasm for spot pricing picked up markedly. According to SMM sources, some processing enterprises saw large concentrated spot pricing during the night session, and overall spot pricing volume expanded significantly compared with the previous trading day.

Driven by centralized point pricing, the downstream raw material procurement demand was released synchronously, and the inquiry and transaction in the Shanghai electrolytic copper Spot Market within the day improved significantly compared with the previous trading day.