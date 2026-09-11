[SMM Shanghai Spot Copper] Intraday copper prices pulled back notably from the previous trading day, with the SHFE copper 2609 contract trading mainly in the range of 109,000–109,700 yuan/mt. As the price center shifted lower, downstream pricing activity picked up significantly. According to SMM, some processing enterprises carried out concentrated pricing during the night session, and overall pricing volumes expanded notably compared with the previous trading day.

Driven by the concentrated pricing, downstream raw material procurement demand was released simultaneously. Intraday inquiries and transactions in the Shanghai spot copper cathode market improved markedly from the previous trading day.