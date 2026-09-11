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Kingfisher Reports High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver Intersections at Two Broken Hill Prospects

Published: Sep 11, 2026 10:50

Kingfisher Mining has reported lead-zinc-silver drilling results from its Stephens Trig and Allendale prospects near Broken Hill, Australia. The first drilling at Stephens Trig since 2017 comprised five holes totaling 584 m. Results included 5 m at 7.4% combined lead and zinc and 10 g/t silver from 79 m downhole, including 2 m at 17.5% lead-zinc and 24 g/t silver. A separate interval returned 1 m at 198 g/t silver from 111 m.

At Allendale, nine holes totaling 802 m returned 9 m at 8.05% lead-zinc and 17.9 g/t silver from 64 m, including 5 m at 10.37% lead-zinc and 23.2 g/t silver. Both prospects remain at the exploration stage.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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