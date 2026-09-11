Kingfisher Reports High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver Intersections at Two Broken Hill Prospects

Kingfisher Mining has reported lead-zinc-silver drilling results from its Stephens Trig and Allendale prospects near Broken Hill, Australia. The first drilling at Stephens Trig since 2017 comprised five holes totaling 584 m. Results included 5 m at 7.4% combined lead and zinc and 10 g/t silver from 79 m downhole, including 2 m at 17.5% lead-zinc and 24 g/t silver. A separate interval returned 1 m at 198 g/t silver from 111 m.

At Allendale, nine holes totaling 802 m returned 9 m at 8.05% lead-zinc and 17.9 g/t silver from 64 m, including 5 m at 10.37% lead-zinc and 23.2 g/t silver. Both prospects remain at the exploration stage.