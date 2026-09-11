[SMM Computing Power Flash] 5090 eight-card machine quoted at 16,000 yuan, premium market price 2,000–2,500 yuan

[SMM Computing Power News] Data center resources are tight for carriers in east China, and the construction of 100,000-card facilities is expected to be planned in advance.

SMM has learned that data center resources of a certain operator in east China are becoming increasingly tight, with frontline feedback indicating that 100,000-card-level centralized construction should be planned in advance and commenced simultaneously, as current computing power demand has exceeded expectations. Previously, SMM also picked up signals that the delivery of the operator's computing power cluster in the region had been postponed to Q4, with supply-side constraints persisting. SMM believes that demand scale has jumped from the thousand-card level to the 100,000-card level, while the construction cycles for cabinets and power infrastructure cannot be compressed in sync, and the supply-demand mismatch will become the main supporting factor for computing power leasing prices in the next phase.