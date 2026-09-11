[SMM Computing Power Flash] 5090 eight-card machine quoted at 16,000 yuan, premium market price 2,000–2,500 yuan

[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] Index consolidates, with delivery premiums for liquid-cooled data centers and servers standing out
The Index Consolidated Today. Supply Side: In South China, the number of cabinets was expected to increase from 8,000 to 12,000 within seven months, supporting 20 kW liquid-cooling retrofits; operator data centers in east China were tight, and 100,000-card buildouts were required to be planned in advance. Delivery Premium: In North China, H20 141G bare metal was priced at 54,500 with free bandwidth and IP included; the 5090 eight-GPU server carried a premium quote of 16,000 with a premium range of 15–18; the three-year rental-seeking budget for 910B2 was 20,000 and required relocation to east China. Demand for domestic relocations was robust; classified private clouds and data isolation pushed up the certainty premium for deployments, and delivery capability became a standalone pricing item.