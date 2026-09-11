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【Molybdenum News Flash】

Published: Sep 11, 2026 11:00
Source: SMM

SMM, September 11‑International molybdenum oxide prices moved sharply higher. SMM assessed Molybdenum Oxide CIF Tianjin Port at $33.9‑34 per lb‑Mo, with the average settling at $33.95 per lb‑Mo (equivalent to roughly RMB 5,735 per dmtu on a China tax‑inclusive basis), up $0.28 per lb‑Mo from the previous trading day. The import arbitrage window for molybdenum oxide remains closed.

Bullish sentiment returned in China’s spot market, with holders keeping offers firm and ferro‑molybdenum transaction prices edging higher. Today SMM’s 45% molybdenum concentrate was assessed at RMB 5,425 per dmtu; molybdenum oxide stood at RMB 5,535 per dmtu, unchanged day‑on‑day. Steel mill procurement tenders for ferro‑molybdenum were mainly concluded at RMB 339,000‑340,000 per tonne.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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