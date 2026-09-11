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[SMM Computing Power News] Ascend 910B2 rental budget of 20,000 yuan, needs to be migrated to an east China data center

Published: Sep 11, 2026 10:33
SMM learned that a rental demand for one Ascend 910B2 has emerged in the market, with a three-year lease term. The lessee has a budget of 20,000 yuan per unit per month and requires migration to a data center in east China. SMM believes that the demand side has clearly stated its budget, and the premium offered for a single spot order with a three-year long-term contract reflects that the lessee is paying for deployment certainty, indicating that domestic computing power prices still have upside room.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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