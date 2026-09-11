[SMM Computing Power News] North China H20 141G bare metal quoted at 54,500, resources to be released at month-end September

SMM has learned that H20 141G bare-metal resources in north China are being offered for external rental at a monthly rate of 54,500 yuan per unit, with the existing lease set to be released after its expiration on September 30. Bandwidth is provided by basic telecom operators, IP addresses incur no additional charge, and free shared bandwidth of 100M is included. Compared with the east China H20 96G cloud host pre-sale price of 46,000 yuan and the existing annual contract price of 39,000 yuan, this offer is more than 18% higher, but the two differ in memory specifications and should be recorded separately by specification. SMM believes that the model of partially free shared bandwidth is becoming a standard configuration, and bandwidth and IP may shift from chargeable items to basic services included in resource packages.