[SMM Computing Power Flash] 5090 eight-card machine quoted at 16,000 yuan, premium market price 2,000–2,500 yuan
SMM has learned that multiple RTX 5090 eight-GPU complete systems are available for rent at a monthly rate of 16,000 yuan per unit, configured with 512G of memory, eight 32G graphics cards, and dual 25G optical network cards, with server rooms in multiple locations nationwide and rapid test arrangements available. The lessor made clear that this quotation is 2,000 to 2,500 yuan higher than the current market price; compared with the mainstream quotations of 13,500 to 15,000 yuan for 5090 complete systems collected by SMM, this deal is about 15% to 18% higher. SMM believes that the seller has priced the multi-location server room layout and test response speed separately, making delivery capability an independent premium source for computing power leasing.