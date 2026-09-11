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PPI Exceeds Expectations and ECB Raises Rates, Silver Prices Plunge Over 5% [SMM Daily Review]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 10:30
[SMM Daily Review: PPI Beat Expectations and ECB Rate Hike Send Silver Prices Plunging Over 5%] SMM, September 11: The ECB rate hike, combined with US PPI coming in above expectations, fueled expectations for further tightening, sending silver prices plunging over 5%. In the spot market, lower silver prices stimulated a recovery in trading activity, with the spot-futures price spread narrowing. Offers were concentrated at parity, and trading was relatively strong. Attention now turns to tonight's CPI data for guidance.

Today, SMM's 10:00 am price for the Shanghai Gold Exchange Ag (T+D) is 15,430 yuan/kg, with the premium/discount range quoted at TD-5 to +5 yuan/kg and a weighted average price of -0.89 yuan/kg.

On the macro front, the European Central Bank raised the deposit facility rate by 25 bp to 2.50%, the main refinancing rate to 2.65%, and the marginal lending rate to 2.90%, while also raising its economic growth forecasts for this year and next year and core inflation expectations for next year and the year after. The tightening linkage among major global central banks is putting rate-side pressure on precious metals. US August PPI came in at 5.4% YoY, above the expected 5.3%, with the prior reading revised from 4.70% to 4.8%. The stronger-than-expected PPI pushed up market expectations for a Fed rate hike next week. Short-term bearish factors dominated precious metals, with spot gold falling below $4,300 and silver plunging more than 5%.

In the spot market, lower silver prices helped some transactions recover. Shipments increased notably from yesterday to this morning, which also drove the spot-futures price spread to narrow. Traders showed strong quoting sentiment, with offers slightly raised. Morning quotes in Shanghai were concentrated at a discount of 30 yuan/kg against the most-traded SHFE 2610 contract. Smelter EXW offers were on the low side, and market deals leaned toward parity, with moderate trading activity. Today's premium/discount quotes against the most-traded SHFE 2610 contract were at a discount of 35 to 25 yuan/kg.

Overall, the focus tonight is on US August CPI data at 20:30. In the medium term, central bank gold purchases, weakening US dollar credit, and geopolitical structural risks remain the underlying logic for bulls. In the spot market, today's offers were concentrated at parity, with lower silver prices stimulating demand and transactions leaning firm.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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PPI Exceeds Expectations and ECB Raises Rates, Silver Prices Plunge Over 5% [SMM Daily Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)