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[Anton Xinmai is expected to have an annual capacity of 1.8 million mt of silicon steel]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 10:08
ArcelorMittal Jinxi New Materials (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. held a brand launch event themed "Moving Toward the New, Embracing the Future Together," officially unveiling its external brand name "AMORNEX Anton Xinmai." The event presented the company's brand image, strategic vision, and project construction achievements in full, marking Anton Xinmai's transition from the engineering construction phase into a new development cycle of coordinated brand operations and market deployment. China is one of the most dynamic regions in the global new energy end-use market. Its complete and efficient new energy industry chain ecosystem provides fertile ground for the R&D iteration, mass production implementation, and scenario validation of new energy soft magnetic materials. Seizing this opportunity of the times, ArcelorMittal joined hands with China Oriental Group to place its core strategic layout for new energy soft magnetic materials in Changzhou, giving birth to Anton Xinmai.

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ArcelorMittal Jinxi New Materials (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. held a brand l - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)