logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Southern Hemisphere Mining to Launch New Drilling Campaign at Chile’s Llahuin Copper-Gold-Moly Project

Published: Sep 11, 2026 09:55
Southern Hemisphere Mining plans to begin a 10-week diamond drilling campaign at the Ferro South target within its 100%-owned Llahuin copper-gold-molybdenum project in Chile. The program will follow up previously reported broad copper intersections and further test the scale and continuity of the interpreted porphyry system.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Price spread between futures contracts constrains spot copper performance; futures weaken while discounts hold steady [SMM North China spot copper]
24 mins ago
Price spread between futures contracts constrains spot copper performance; futures weaken while discounts hold steady [SMM North China spot copper]
Read More
Price spread between futures contracts constrains spot copper performance; futures weaken while discounts hold steady [SMM North China spot copper]
Price spread between futures contracts constrains spot copper performance; futures weaken while discounts hold steady [SMM North China spot copper]
Spot copper cathode in North China was quoted at a discount of 130-50 yuan/mt against the front-month contract today, with an average discount of 90 yuan/mt, unchanged from the previous trading day. The average transaction price was 109,165 yuan/mt, down 3,155 yuan/mt from the previous trading day.
24 mins ago
Copper Prices Drop, Stimulating Surge in Downstream Orders and Rigid Demand Release
32 mins ago
Copper Prices Drop, Stimulating Surge in Downstream Orders and Rigid Demand Release
Read More
Copper Prices Drop, Stimulating Surge in Downstream Orders and Rigid Demand Release
Copper Prices Drop, Stimulating Surge in Downstream Orders and Rigid Demand Release
[SMM Copper Cathode Rod Flash] According to SMM, during the night session on September 10, copper prices pulled back notably from the previous trading day. As the absolute price center moved lower, previously suppressed rigid demand was released in a concentrated manner. Downstream enterprises actively placed price orders starting from the night session, and copper cathode rod enterprises reported a significant surge in new orders. However, to guard against performance risks arising from clients failing to pick up goods in a timely manner, enterprises set differentiated maximum price order volume caps for different clients.
32 mins ago
【SMM Copper Spot Flash】
36 mins ago
【SMM Copper Spot Flash】
Read More
【SMM Copper Spot Flash】
【SMM Copper Spot Flash】
On the night of September 10, SHFE copper prices dropped noticeably from the previous trading day, erasing all gains recorded during the week. The SHFE copper futures contract 2609 generally traded within the range of 109,000 yuan/ton to 109,700 yuan/ton. As the center of gravity of copper prices moved lower, downstream enthusiasm for pricing on a per-unit basis increased significantly. According to SMM, some processing enterprises saw large-scale concentrated pricing during the night session, and the overall pricing volume expanded markedly compared with the previous trading day. Driven by the concentrated pricing, downstream raw material procurement demand was released simultaneously, and inquiries and transactions in the Shanghai electrolytic copper Spot Market during the day improved significantly from the previous trading day.
36 mins ago
Related News
news
Price spread between futures contracts constrains spot copper performance; futures weaken while discounts hold steady [SMM North China spot copper]
Sep 11, 2026 11:46
news
Copper Prices Drop, Stimulating Surge in Downstream Orders and Rigid Demand Release
Sep 11, 2026 11:38
news
【SMM Copper Spot Flash】
Sep 11, 2026 11:34
news
"Copper Prices Fall as Enameled Wire Orders Increase"
Sep 11, 2026 11:11
Southern Hemisphere Mining plans to begin a 10-week diamond drilling c - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)