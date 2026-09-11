【Bangladesh Plans 600MW Plant Using Domestic Coal, Offering Potential Longer-Term Demand Support】

[Baoshan Iron & Steel Obtains Patent Related to Production Pace Control]
September 10 news, the National Intellectual Property Administration information shows that Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. applied for a patent named "A Method and Device for HCR Planned Production Pace Control", with grant announcement number CN121232716B and grant announcement date of September 8, 2026. The application publication number is CN121232716A, the application number is CN202410854190.7, the application publication date is September 8, 2026, the application date is June 28, 2024, the inventors are Huang Kewei, Jia Shujin, and Lu Jingrong, the patent agency is Shanghai Huacheng Intellectual Property Agency Co., Ltd., the patent agent is Du Juan, and the classification number is G05B19/418.