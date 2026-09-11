Tartisan Outlines Development Path for Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Advances Pre-PFS Preparation

According to Tartisan Nickel on September 10, the company has outlined the next-stage development plan for its Kenbridge nickel-copper-cobalt project in Ontario, Canada, and will gradually advance preparations toward a pre-feasibility study (PFS).

Upcoming work will focus on a second phase of drilling, engineering and metallurgical studies, as well as environmental and infrastructure assessments. The next drilling program will incorporate recent borehole electromagnetic survey results to test potential extensions of the mineralized zones and support further resource expansion.

Kenbridge is 100%-owned by Tartisan and is one of the representative nickel-copper-cobalt polymetallic projects in northwestern Ontario. The company plans to use further drilling and technical studies to refine the geological model, mining plan and project economics, while generating the data required for a future PFS.

No new cobalt resource estimate or cobalt grade was disclosed in this update. However, the project is gradually moving from resource exploration toward more systematic engineering development and PFS preparation, marking a new stage in its commercialization progress.