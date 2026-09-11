logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[Solar: Romania allocates €650 million for solar, storage at public buildings]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 09:18
Romania's government has approved two subsidy programs totaling €650 million for solar-plus-storage installations on public buildings, financed by the Modernization Fund. The €500 million program covers new self-consumption PV projects with mandatory 2–4 hour battery storage, while €150 million targets public bodies adding storage to existing PV systems. Applicants include municipalities, hospitals and state universities, with funding covering up to 100% of eligible costs up to €10 million per beneficiary. The call opens today and runs through November 6, with all projects required to be commissioned by end-2029.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[Energy Storage: Econergy fires up 141 MWh merchant BESS at operational solar site in Romania]
2 hours ago
[Energy Storage: Econergy fires up 141 MWh merchant BESS at operational solar site in Romania]
Read More
[Energy Storage: Econergy fires up 141 MWh merchant BESS at operational solar site in Romania]
[Energy Storage: Econergy fires up 141 MWh merchant BESS at operational solar site in Romania]
Econergy has launched commercial operations for its 70 MW / 141 MWh battery energy storage system at the Părău 1 solar site in Brașov, Romania, where it pairs with an existing 92 MW PV array to bring the combined capacity to 162 MW. The €85 million project operates on a fully merchant basis, with grid-import capability enabling direct charging during low or negative pricing periods. The company expects €9.74 million in storage revenue and €7.98 million in EBITDA, with a payback of just over three years. Econergy's wider Romanian storage pipeline now exceeds 1 GWh.
2 hours ago
[Solar: Colombia's new government puts $1.35 billion solar program for low-income households under review]
2 hours ago
[Solar: Colombia's new government puts $1.35 billion solar program for low-income households under review]
Read More
[Solar: Colombia's new government puts $1.35 billion solar program for low-income households under review]
[Solar: Colombia's new government puts $1.35 billion solar program for low-income households under review]
Colombia's new Minister of Mines and Energy, María Nohemí Arboleda, has placed the Colombia Solar program under review, noting that a COP 4.2 trillion (≈$1.35 billion) agreement currently has "zero connected users." The initiative, structured under the previous administration, targets 563,057 users across 13 departments and aims to install photovoltaic systems on low-income households through 2030. The review follows earlier orders to examine multiple contracts under the program and coincides with new Colombia–U.S agreements on strategic minerals and civil nuclear cooperation signed in Barranquilla.
2 hours ago
[Solar: Liberia suspends import tariffs on solar and renewable energy products for one year]
2 hours ago
[Solar: Liberia suspends import tariffs on solar and renewable energy products for one year]
Read More
[Solar: Liberia suspends import tariffs on solar and renewable energy products for one year]
[Solar: Liberia suspends import tariffs on solar and renewable energy products for one year]
Liberia's government has announced a one-year suspension of import tariffs on eligible off-grid solar and renewable energy products, effective from September 1, 2026, under Executive Order No. 168 signed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. Eligible products include off-grid solar lighting and electrification systems, standalone PV components, solar panels, batteries, control units and energy-efficient appliances. Applicants must register with the Liberia Business Registry and the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency. VAT, customs user fees and other statutory charges remain in force unless specifically suspended under the order.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
[Energy Storage: Econergy fires up 141 MWh merchant BESS at operational solar site in Romania]
Sep 11, 2026 09:17
news
[Solar: Colombia's new government puts $1.35 billion solar program for low-income households under review]
Sep 11, 2026 09:17
news
[Solar: Liberia suspends import tariffs on solar and renewable energy products for one year]
Sep 11, 2026 09:16
news
[SMM PV News] Beijing Energy International successfully filed the 0.7 MW distributed PV project in Yangu, Yukou Town, Pinggu, Beijing.
Sep 10, 2026 18:04
Romania's government has approved two subsidy programs totaling €650 m - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)