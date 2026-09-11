[Solar: Romania allocates €650 million for solar, storage at public buildings]

[Solar: Liberia suspends import tariffs on solar and renewable energy products for one year]
Liberia's government has announced a one-year suspension of import tariffs on eligible off-grid solar and renewable energy products, effective from September 1, 2026, under Executive Order No. 168 signed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. Eligible products include off-grid solar lighting and electrification systems, standalone PV components, solar panels, batteries, control units and energy-efficient appliances. Applicants must register with the Liberia Business Registry and the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency. VAT, customs user fees and other statutory charges remain in force unless specifically suspended under the order.