[Energy Storage: Econergy fires up 141 MWh merchant BESS at operational solar site in Romania]

[Solar: Colombia's new government puts $1.35 billion solar program for low-income households under review]

Colombia's new Minister of Mines and Energy, María Nohemí Arboleda, has placed the Colombia Solar program under review, noting that a COP 4.2 trillion (≈$1.35 billion) agreement currently has "zero connected users." The initiative, structured under the previous administration, targets 563,057 users across 13 departments and aims to install photovoltaic systems on low-income households through 2030. The review follows earlier orders to examine multiple contracts under the program and coincides with new Colombia–U.S agreements on strategic minerals and civil nuclear cooperation signed in Barranquilla.