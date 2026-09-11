[Solar: Colombia's new government puts $1.35 billion solar program for low-income households under review]

[Energy Storage: Econergy fires up 141 MWh merchant BESS at operational solar site in Romania]

Econergy has launched commercial operations for its 70 MW / 141 MWh battery energy storage system at the Părău 1 solar site in Brașov, Romania, where it pairs with an existing 92 MW PV array to bring the combined capacity to 162 MW. The €85 million project operates on a fully merchant basis, with grid-import capability enabling direct charging during low or negative pricing periods. The company expects €9.74 million in storage revenue and €7.98 million in EBITDA, with a payback of just over three years. Econergy's wider Romanian storage pipeline now exceeds 1 GWh.