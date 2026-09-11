logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

LME drags SHFE zinc lower [SMM zinc morning comment]

Published: Sep 11, 2026 09:00
[SMM zinc morning comment] Overnight, the most-traded SHFE zinc 2610 contract opened at 27,080 yuan/mt. In early trading, SHFE zinc edged higher to a high of 27,090 yuan/mt, then bulls reduced positions, sending SHFE zinc lower throughout the session. Near the close, it dipped to 26,750 yuan/mt and finally settled up at 26,760 yuan/mt, down 715 yuan/mt, or 2.60%. Trading volume fell to 115,000 lots, and open interest decreased by 13,251 lots to 133,000 lots.

Overnight LME zinc opened at $4,058/mt, briefly rose to a high of $4,064.5/mt in early trading, then bulls reduced positions, sending LME zinc lower throughout the session. It dipped to a low of $3,851/mt near the close, ultimately settling down at $3,855/mt, down $209/mt, or 5.04%. Trading volume increased to 24,764 lots, while open interest fell by 3,212 lots to 261,000 lots. Overnight the most-traded SHFE zinc 2610 contract opened at 27,080 yuan/mt, edged up in early trading to a high of 27,090 yuan/mt, then bulls reduced positions, sending SHFE zinc lower throughout the session. It dipped to a low of 26,750 yuan/mt near the close, ultimately settling down at 26,760 yuan/mt, down 715 yuan/mt, or 2.60%. Trading volume fell to 115,000 lots, while open interest decreased by 13,251 lots to 133,000 lots.

Overnight LME zinc formed a large bearish candlestick. PPI rising more than expected boosted expectations for a US Fed rate hike next week, the US dollar index moved higher, expectations of domestic export shipments to delivery warehouses fermented, and combined with changing expectations on copper tariffs, base metals broadly fell, with LME zinc plunging. LME zinc is expected to consolidate today. Overnight SHFE zinc also formed a large bearish candlestick. Macro sentiment turned bearish, and the plunge in LME zinc dragged SHFE zinc lower, but supply remains tight, limiting the downside for SHFE zinc. SHFE zinc is expected to consolidate today.

Data source statement: All data other than public information are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Contango Completes Camp-to-Portal Road and Bridges at Johnson Tract Polymetallic Project
14 mins ago
Contango Completes Camp-to-Portal Road and Bridges at Johnson Tract Polymetallic Project
Read More
Contango Completes Camp-to-Portal Road and Bridges at Johnson Tract Polymetallic Project
Contango Completes Camp-to-Portal Road and Bridges at Johnson Tract Polymetallic Project
Contango Silver & Gold announced that it had completed the camp-to-proposed-portal road, bridges and portal pad at its Johnson Tract polymetallic project in Alaska. Geotechnical drilling along the proposed coastal access road and barge facility easements has also been completed. Most environmental and cultural baseline studies are substantially complete, while permitting for the coastal road and barge facilities remains underway. The JT deposit has an existing indicated resource of 3.489 million tonnes grading 5.21% zinc and 0.67% lead, containing 400.8 million lb of zinc and 51.5 million lb of lead, alongside gold, silver and copper. The resource estimate has an effective date of July 12, 2022. The completed works prepare the site for subsequent underground exploration and feasibility studies. The project is not in production, and the completed road covers the camp-to-proposed-portal section.
14 mins ago
SHFE Zinc Futures Drop, East China Market Sees Improved Trading and Modest Premiums Rise
1 hour ago
SHFE Zinc Futures Drop, East China Market Sees Improved Trading and Modest Premiums Rise
Read More
SHFE Zinc Futures Drop, East China Market Sees Improved Trading and Modest Premiums Rise
SHFE Zinc Futures Drop, East China Market Sees Improved Trading and Modest Premiums Rise
【East China Zinc Ingot Market】 SHFE zinc futures prices fell notably, driven by the weaker futures market, downstream buyers in East China became more active in pricing since last night; however, actual fresh procurement remained relatively limited. During the morning session, overall trading activity in the East China zinc ingot market improved versus the previous trading day, and spot premiums edged up modestly. Per SMM data, today's SMM 0# zinc ingot average price was reported at RMB 26,620/mt, down RMB 925/mt day-on-day.
1 hour ago
Kingfisher Reports High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver Intersections at Two Broken Hill Prospects
1 hour ago
Kingfisher Reports High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver Intersections at Two Broken Hill Prospects
Read More
Kingfisher Reports High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver Intersections at Two Broken Hill Prospects
Kingfisher Reports High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver Intersections at Two Broken Hill Prospects
Kingfisher Mining has reported lead-zinc-silver drilling results from its Stephens Trig and Allendale prospects near Broken Hill, Australia. The first drilling at Stephens Trig since 2017 comprised five holes totaling 584 m. Results included 5 m at 7.4% combined lead and zinc and 10 g/t silver from 79 m downhole, including 2 m at 17.5% lead-zinc and 24 g/t silver. A separate interval returned 1 m at 198 g/t silver from 111 m. At Allendale, nine holes totaling 802 m returned 9 m at 8.05% lead-zinc and 17.9 g/t silver from 64 m, including 5 m at 10.37% lead-zinc and 23.2 g/t silver. Both prospects remain at the exploration stage.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Contango Completes Camp-to-Portal Road and Bridges at Johnson Tract Polymetallic Project
Sep 11, 2026 11:54
news
SHFE Zinc Futures Drop, East China Market Sees Improved Trading and Modest Premiums Rise
Sep 11, 2026 11:07
news
Kingfisher Reports High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver Intersections at Two Broken Hill Prospects
Sep 11, 2026 10:50
news
Master Drilling Secures Twin-Shaft Contract at Somincor Copper-Zinc Mine, Completes First 630 m Pilot Hole
Sep 11, 2026 10:46
LME drags SHFE zinc lower [SMM zinc morning comment] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)