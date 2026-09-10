[SMM Chromium Flash] EU's Toughening Trade Stance Raises Fresh Risks for Ferrochrome and Stainless Steel Supply Chains

European governments are preparing to seek broader safeguard measures against surging imports, primarily from China, marking a further shift toward tighter trade protection as European industrial sectors face high energy costs and weak demand. The European Union currently has a safeguard regime covering ferro-alloys, while governments including France, Italy and Germany are now pushing for additional investigations covering chemicals and plastics.

For the chromium market, the development could have implications beyond the products directly targeted by the new proposals. A more protectionist EU trade environment could alter stainless-steel import flows and procurement strategies, potentially affecting demand for ferrochrome and the competitiveness of overseas suppliers. With the EU already using trade safeguards for ferro-alloys, further expansion of trade-defense measures could increase uncertainty for global ferrochrome flows and premiums, particularly if protection increasingly extends across both upstream alloy inputs and downstream steel products.