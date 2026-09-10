LME Zinc Plunges 2.5% from Four-Year High, Driven by Chinese Export Expectations and Copper Pullback

Nicola Mining Completes Treasure Mountain Mine Assessment, Aims for 2027 Restart
On September 9, Nicola Mining announced completion of an underground assessment of the Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine (~30 km NE of Hope, BC, Canada) by independent engineering firm McElhanney, advancing the 2027 resumption plan. Portals 1 and 2 remain accessible and intact; main workings, crosscuts, stoped-out areas and partial historical infrastructure are in place; natural ventilation is unobstructed; no impediments to further evaluation were identified, though localized support rehabilitation is required.