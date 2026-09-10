[Krakatau Steel Names Willgo Zainar New President Director, Replacing Akbar Djohan]

[Brief Review of China Iron Ore] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Liaoxi region are likely to consolidate on a subdued note

Iron ore concentrates prices in west Liaoning remained relatively stable; the EXW price of 66% grade iron ore concentrates on a wet basis, excluding tax, was 700-710 yuan/mt. Currently, overall resources at mines and beneficiation plants remain tight, and some mines and beneficiation plants in the Chaoyang area are still shut down, providing some support to local iron ore concentrates prices. On the demand side, steel mills are mainly purchasing as needed.