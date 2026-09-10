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Copper inventories fell further to 87,500 mt WoW, with regional trends diverging [SMM weekly data]

Published: Sep 10, 2026 18:20

SMM, September 10:

Data summary: As of Thursday, September 10, SMM national mainstream copper inventories across China decreased by 1,400 mt WoW to 87,500 mt, down 56,800 mt from 144,300 mt in the same period last year.

Specifically, Shanghai saw an increase in arrivals of domestic cargoes, coupled with persistently weak consumption and a slowdown in warehouse withdrawals, leading to some inventory buildup. Jiangsu saw slight destocking due to reduced arrivals recently. Guangdong saw average consumption, but destocking also occurred due to fewer arrivals of domestic cargoes.

Looking ahead, supply-side arrivals of both domestic and imported cargoes are expected to increase in the short term, making supply marginally looser. On the demand side, copper prices have broken through highs, and downstream acceptance of current prices is low, with strong wait-and-see sentiment and noticeably weakening demand. Based on the combined supply-demand fundamentals, national copper social inventory is expected to continue a slight buildup trend next week.

      

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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