10 Sept 2026 - SMM China Iron Ore Main Port Inventory

[SMM Steel] India Domestic Sponge Iron Jumps on Tight Supply

[India Domestic] The domestic steel market stayed firm with prices rising across semis and finished steel. Sponge iron led the gains as higher coal costs and tight material supply continue to push prices up. Raipur billet increased by 5.24USD/tonne (500INR/tonne) to 450.78USD/tonne (43,000INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. PDRI sponge iron up by 6.29USD/tonne (600INR/tonne) to 308.27USD/tonne (29,400INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Bellary PDRI sponge iron rose by 8.38USD/tonne (800INR/tonne) to 317.68USD/tonne (30,300INR/tonne) EXW Bellary. In Bellary, sellers are quoting sponge iron at 316.63-317.66USD/tonne (30,200-30,300INR/tonne), while buyers are bidding lower at 315.56-316.63USD/tonne (30,100-30,200INR/tonne). Despite this gap, very little actual business has been concluded so far. Market participants noted, the wider coal dynamics are shaping this trend. As coal prices rose, imported coal briefly became cost-competitive compared to domestic coal, so buyers are moving back to domestic coal. This shift has left material availability tight. Mumbai Rebar up by 2.90USD/tonne (200INR/tonne) to 530.56USD/tonne (50,600INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai. Ingot up by 1.05USD/tonne (100INR/tonne) to 488.52USD/tonne (46,600INR/tonne) EXW Mandi.