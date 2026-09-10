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10 Sept 2026 - SMM China Iron Ore Main Port Inventory

Published: Sep 10, 2026 18:22
Source: SMM
According to SMM research, as of 10 September, total inventories across the 10 ports tracked by SMM stood at 103.01 million mt, down 1.81 million mt week-on-week. Fines, concentrate and lump ore all posted drawdowns, while pellets registered a modest build.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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