[Brief Review of China Iron Ore] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Liaoxi region are likely to consolidate on a subdued note

Iron ore concentrate prices in west Liaoning are relatively stable; 66% grade iron ore concentrates, wet basis, excluding tax, EXW prices are 700-710 yuan/mt. Currently, overall resources at mines and beneficiation plants remain tight, and some mines and beneficiation plants in the Chaoyang area are still in a state of suspension, providing some support to local iron ore concentrate prices. On the demand side, steel mills mostly purchase as needed, and their desire to bargain down domestic concentrate prices remains strong overall. Over the past two days, imported iron ore prices have fallen significantly, and it is estimated that local iron ore concentrate prices may consolidate on a subdued note in the short term. [SMM Steel]