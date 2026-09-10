Recently, Huaneng Clean Energy Research Institute officially completed the development of a new-generation composite frame product for PV modules, and it successfully passed certification by TÜV SÜD, one of the largest organisations under the German Technical Inspection Association (TÜV) system and a globally leading third-party testing and certification body.

The product is made from high-performance composite materials and achieves three core improvements compared with traditional metal frames: stronger weather resistance, providing a new solution for the long-term safe operation of PV modules under complex working conditions; higher power generation reliability, with significantly enhanced resistance to potential-induced degradation, effectively reducing module power attenuation; and better structural performance, with greatly improved coating abrasion resistance and transverse strength. The development and certification of this achievement not only provide a new solution for the long-term safe operation of PV modules under complex working conditions, but also inject new momentum into the low-carbon and high-performance transformation of frame materials.