[SMM PV News] Shanxi Installation Signs EPC Contract for 500 MW PV Project in Oman

Recently, Shanxi Installation Group Co., Ltd. officially signed the Aman Kamel Phase I 500MW PV power plant project in Oman, securing an EPC general contracting contract worth approximately 1.5 billion yuan.

This project is the first large-scale new energy project undertaken by Shanxi Installation in the Middle East market, developed and constructed by a consortium led by EDF Power Solutions. Under the EPC agreement, Shanxi Installation will be fully responsible for the entire project construction process, covering overall engineering design, equipment and material procurement, processing and manufacturing, transportation to site, construction and installation, grid connection and commissioning, and full project delivery. After the project is completed and put into operation, the enterprise will also provide two and a half years of operation and maintenance services. The successful signing of this project marks a key step for Shanxi Installation in the field of new energy engineering contracting outside China.