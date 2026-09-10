logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM News] Sigma Lithium Says Brazil Operations Unaffected, No Legal Notice Received Over Alleged License Suspension

Published: Sep 10, 2026 17:54
Source: SMM

On september 9th, Sigma Lithium has stated it has not received any legal communication regarding a preliminary judicial ruling that reportedly suspended environmental licences at its Grota do Cirilo mine in Brazil. The company said mining and industrial activities continue uninterrupted, with production targets unchanged at 240,000 mt of lithium oxide concentrate over the next 12 months, rising to 330,000 mt in the 2027 financial year.

Sigma said the ruling was issued without due process and that it will begin its legal defence when courts resume normal operations on September 8, following a three-day national holiday recess. The company said it has consistently provided technical, environmental and quantitative data to authorities.

The ruling stems from a civil suit brought by a Quilombola community federation, which argued the Grota do Cirilo project falls within the direct area of influence of the Bau Quilombola territory, a designation that would trigger a requirement for free, prior and informed consultation. The presiding judge cited studies placing the territory 2.7 km from the project's directly affected area, within an 8 km threshold that activates the more extensive licensing process, and pointed to blasting and earthmoving activity near the community as grounds for risk of harm.

Sigma has argued the project lies outside the impact zone. The court has ordered an independent georeferencing review to determine the exact distance between the project and the Quilombola territory. Beyond the alleged suspension of environmental licences, the ruling bars Minas Gerais state from issuing new licences to the project and sets a fine for continued operations.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Supply-demand balance remains tight, coated products poised for price hikes
6 hours ago
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Supply-demand balance remains tight, coated products poised for price hikes
Read More
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Supply-demand balance remains tight, coated products poised for price hikes
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Supply-demand balance remains tight, coated products poised for price hikes
[SMM Analysis] Separator Market Prices Remain Stable Overall
6 hours ago
Cost Support Weakens as Cobalt Prices Fall Across the Board
7 hours ago
Cost Support Weakens as Cobalt Prices Fall Across the Board
Read More
Cost Support Weakens as Cobalt Prices Fall Across the Board
Cost Support Weakens as Cobalt Prices Fall Across the Board
7 hours ago
Core Lithium Resumes Spodumene Production at Finniss, Boosting Capacity by 20% After Two-Year Break
7 hours ago
Core Lithium Resumes Spodumene Production at Finniss, Boosting Capacity by 20% After Two-Year Break
Read More
Core Lithium Resumes Spodumene Production at Finniss, Boosting Capacity by 20% After Two-Year Break
Core Lithium Resumes Spodumene Production at Finniss, Boosting Capacity by 20% After Two-Year Break
On September 8th, Core Lithium has produced first spodumene concentrate from the recommissioned Finniss processing plant in the Northern Territory, marking a milestone in the company's staged restart of the operation. Core Lithium restarted mining at the Grants openpit in May and recommissioned the crushing circuit in August to build sufficient crushed ore stockpiles for processing. First concentrate was achieved within six months of the company's final investment decision to proceed with the Finniss restart. The company has undertaken targeted upgrades to debottleneck the processing circuit and optimise recoveries, including screen refurbishments, rolls crusher enhancements and improvements to the ferrosilicon distribution system. Crushing and dense media separation operations have been consolidated into a single control room. These upgrades are expected to increase plant throughput capacity by about 20% to 1.2 million t/y. Finniss began initial spodumene concentrate production in February 2023 before being placed on care and maintenance in mid-2024 amid a downturn in lithium prices. The project has since been repositioned as a lower-cost, long-life operation with a 20-year mine life and average production of 214,000 t/y. Finniss is the only major hard-rock lithium mine operating outside of Western Australia.
7 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Separator Weekly Review] Supply-demand balance remains tight, coated products poised for price hikes
Sep 10, 2026 18:50
news
Cost Support Weakens as Cobalt Prices Fall Across the Board
Sep 10, 2026 18:21
news
Core Lithium Resumes Spodumene Production at Finniss, Boosting Capacity by 20% After Two-Year Break
Sep 10, 2026 17:57
news
[SMM Weekly Review] Hydrometallurgical Recycling Market This Week: Pure Cobalt and Ternary Black Mass Payables Fell Steadily, LFP Prices Mostly Fluctuated (Sep. 7, 2026 - Sep. 10, 2026)
Sep 10, 2026 17:57