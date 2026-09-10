Elevra Lithium's NAL Expansion to Double Spodumene Output, Cut Costs by 2029

ASX and Nasdaq-listed Elevra Lithium has confirmed in a prefeasibility study (PFS) that an expansion project at its North American Lithium NAL mine in Québec can significantly increase yearly spodumene concentrate production and reduce unit operating costs.

The three-stage brownfield expansion will raise plant throughput to the permitted 4,500 t/d from mid-2027 Stage 1, lift milling capacity to 6,500 t/d from mid-2028 (Stage 2), and add a permanent crushing solution by mid-2029 Stage 3. Post-expansion, average yearly spodumene concentrate production is expected to reach 373,000 t, nearly double the no-expansion scenario.

Elevra CEO and MD Lucas Dow said the staged approach allows additional production from mid-2027 by progressively increasing throughput while managing capital deployment.

NAL's life-of-mine C1 cost of $649/t C$876/t is expected to fall to $630/t C$851/t post-expansion, with all-in sustaining costs of $680/t (C$918/t). Initial capital expenditure is C$366 million $271 million, fully funded through Elevra's May financing package. Existing ore reserves of 47.2 million tonnes grading 1.12% lithium oxide underpin the production profile over 20 years.