Baosteel Announcement on Adjusting Domestic Futures Selling Prices of Sheets & Plates for October 2026

[Announcement on Baosteel’s Domestic Futures Selling Price Adjustment for Sheets & Plates in October 2026]

After research, Baosteel’s domestic sales prices for October 2026 are adjusted from the September 2026 basis as follows (all prices below are tax-exclusive unless otherwise specified):

1. The base price of hot-rolled products is raised by 200 yuan/mt.

2. The base price of heavy plates is raised by 100 yuan/mt.

3. The base price of pickled products is raised by 200 yuan/mt.

4. The base price of cold-rolled products is raised by 200 yuan/mt.

5. The base price of hot-dip galvanized products is raised by 200 yuan/mt.

6. The base price of electrogalvanized products is raised by 200 yuan/mt.

7. The base price of medium-aluminum zinc-aluminum-magnesium products is raised by 200 yuan/mt.

8. The base price of high-aluminum zinc-aluminum-magnesium products is raised by 200 yuan/mt.

9. The base price of galvalume products is raised by 200 yuan/mt.

10. The base price of color-coated products is raised by 200 yuan/mt.

11. The base price of non-oriented silicon steel is raised by 200 yuan/mt.

12. The base price of grain-oriented silicon steel remains unchanged.

13. The base price of seamless pipes remains unchanged.

14. The base price of welded pipes is raised by 100 yuan/mt.

15. The base price of wire rods is raised by 100 yuan/mt.

16. The base price of bars is raised by 100 yuan/mt.

17. For adjustments to alloy surcharges and coating/plating surcharges, please refer to the October 2026 price list.

18. The above price adjustment notice takes effect from the date of publication.

19. The right to interpret this price adjustment notice belongs to the Marketing Center of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel International).

Marketing Center of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel International)

September 10, 2026