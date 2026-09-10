[SMM Steel]

[Mexico Finalizes Steep Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese, Vietnamese Hot-Rolled Steel]

Mexico's Ministry of Economy (SE) issued a notice on September 3 finalizing affirmative anti-dumping measures on hot-rolled steel from China and Vietnam, with definitive duties taking effect the day after publication in the official gazette. For Chinese producers, duties are set at US$0.3087/kg for Shanghai Meishan Iron and Steel, US$0.3050/kg for Wuhan Iron and Steel, US$0.3070/kg for cooperating producers not selected in the sample, and US$0.3087/kg for all other Chinese exporters. Vietnamese producers face US$0.2719/kg for Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, and US$0.2855/kg for Hoa Phat Dung Quat and all other Vietnamese exporters. The measures cover flat-rolled hot-rolled steel products of iron, carbon, or alloy steel with thicknesses up to 25.4mm. The case originated from an investigation launched March 3, 2025, with preliminary duties announced March 23, 2026.