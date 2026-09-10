[SMM Coking Coal and Coke Daily Brief] 20260910

[SMM Daily Review on Coking Coal and Coke]

Coking coal market:

Linfen low-sulphur coking coal was quoted at 2,620 yuan/mt.

For coking coal, safety inspections in Shanxi remain strict, and coal mines are gradually resuming production, but actual production release is limited. In addition, the number of Mongolian coal trucks clearing customs at the Ganqimaodu port has rebounded somewhat but remains low, and circulation remains tight. It is difficult to fill the gap in China's high-quality coking coal, and the coking coal market may hold up well in the short term.

Coke market:

The nationwide average price of quasi-first-grade metallurgical coke - dry quenching was 2,420 yuan/mt.

In terms of news, mainstream steel mills in Hebei and Shandong accepted the fifth round of coke price increases, effective from 10 September. In terms of supply, the fifth round of price increases has been implemented, but coke enterprises are still suffering severe losses, which suppresses production willingness. Moreover, coke enterprises are selling well, and in-factory inventory is being rapidly depleted. In terms of demand, daily average hot metal production at steel mills remains high, creating rigid coke consumption, and downstream purchasing enthusiasm is high. However, continuous coke price increases have squeezed steel mill profits, and some loss-making steel mills have blast furnace maintenance plans, increasing the risk of negative feedback. Overall, under the combined effect of high raw material costs and rigid downstream demand support, coke prices are more likely to rise than fall, and the coke market may hold up well in the short term. [SMM Steel]