[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India's Stainless Steel Bright Bar Export Prices Remain Firm W-o-W Despite Weak Demand

India's stainless steel bright bar export market remained broadly stable in the week ended September 8, with sentiment largely unchanged from recent weeks. Geopolitical tensions, elevated freight costs, and CBAM requirements continued to suppress overseas buying interest, while European market activity stayed subdued due to the ongoing summer holiday period, with enquiries expected to gradually resume next week. Indicative export offers held at US$2,370–2,390/t FOB India for 304 bright bars and US$4,300–4,350/t for 316, with BigMint assessments at US$2,370/t and US$4,320/t FOB Nhava Sheva respectively, largely stable WoW. In domestic longs, 304 black bars rose INR 2,000/t WoW to INR 200,000/t exw-Mumbai, while 316 black bars gained INR 5,000/t to INR 363,000/t. Domestic 304 scrap edged up INR 2,000/t WoW to INR 151,000/t DAP Delhi, with tight availability keeping replacement costs elevated and limiting scope for price corrections in the near term.